We are all trying to understand the complex issues of climate change. There are two opposing views: First, world climate is in a state of dynamic change resulting from shifts in the Earth’s axis, volcanoes, massive fires and other natural events. Second, mankind directly affects the Earth’s water, plants, animals and the atmosphere by our sheer numbers and our unnatural forces.
Driving along 700 East we are in an endless ribbon of buses, automobiles and diesel trucks. Almost all have a tailpipe dumping the spent remains from tanks of carbon-based fossil fuels.
There are ships on the seas, grass mowers on lawns and airplanes high in our atmosphere. It is estimated that there are as many as one billion operating combustion motors. We all know without any argument that if we pull a car into our garage, close the garage door and sit in the running car, we will be dead within 15 minutes. It is a sad but common method of committing suicide.
Of course, the car garage is a closed space. Well, this marvelous Earth is also a closed space and it seems like we may be slowly committing mass suicide.
Steven F. Lowe
Salt Lake City