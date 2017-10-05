The governor thinks the states should be in charge of health care. He didn’t want the ACA in Utah. He didn’t want to expand Medicaid.
The state controls education; we are not doing very good on that.
He and the clowns on the Hill decided to move the prison so a few could make some money. Of course the taxpayers are going to spend millions to have what they already have at an extra cost. Brilliant.
He doesn’t want any monuments or to preserve anything for future generations when a few can make some money. So the Outdoor Retailers left the state, leaving the taxpayers at a $45 million loss. Another brilliant decision.
He decided to pay the losers on a highway bid $13 million of taxpayers money. He got himself a 50 percent pay increase. The rest of the state employees — not so much.
The Hill circus lowered the alcohol for a DUI from 0.08 to 0.05 that will hurt tourism and restaurant owners. They ignored cellphones used while driving.
In condolence, the restaurant owners don’t need to hide to pour a drink.
We should quit worrying about what he and the Legislature are going to do, but why do these brilliant decision makers keep getting elected?
Craig G. Erickson
Tooele