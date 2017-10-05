Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune Jerald Betesfandiar cleans the windshield on a truck by Peloton Technology before hosting a live demonstration of new "connected vehicle" technology. The system which allows two semi-trucks to platoon together, similar to drafting off a bicycle, were demonstrated along I-80 North of Tooele. The two trucks connect within 30 to 100 feet of each depending on conditions, simultaneously brake, accelerate and react to road hazards up to 800 feet away in order to reduce fuel costs and increase safety by cutting down on reaction time in braking.