Climate change is becoming a bigger issue right now than ever before. Warming ocean temperatures are acidifying coral reefs, and making ideal conditions for hurricanes like Harvey, Irma and Jose. Less moisture content in our soils and forests has almost doubled the rate of wildfires in the West, and is a contributor to the many wildfires ravaging the Pacific Northwest right now.
This issue could not be more prominent right now. Please help emphasize the urgency and the connections of climate change to these world issues. You have an incredible opportunity to influence large populations; use your power wisely, please.
Sam Carter
Salt Lake City