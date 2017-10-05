Well it doesn’t seem the incident involving nurse Alex Wubbels, officer Jeff Payne and Lt. James Tracy is going away any time soon, so it’s time I put my two cents in. When I first saw the video I felt more than a little ashamed and I have every right to be. During the 1970s and 1980s I was a Salt Lake City police officer. The time spent as an officer was the proudest moments in my life.
Growing up, my parents always told me if I was ever in trouble or scared, for any reason, and they were not around to always find a police officer to help me. That is what I was taught and always believed. The police were there to protect me. From a child my desire to be a police officer was to help other people when they were in trouble.
During my time as a police officer I met other officers that had the same desire; we are here to help. “To protect and serve.” Unfortunately, there were some officers who had joined for other reasons. In any organization there are good people and others. The police department is not immune from this. To become a police officer requires written tests, oral tests, psychological evaluations and more. Some people slip through; it’s not a perfect system and nothing is.
I know for a fact the time I spent as an officer I was given the opportunity to change people’s lives. Finding people who had gotten lost physically, emotionally or mentally and helping them find their way gave me the reason to wear the uniform and badge.
I am writing this letter because I want people to understand that a mistake made by two officers doesn’t reflect how the whole department is run. Mistakes were made no doubt. By the officers involved and by the administration for not actively taking action before the video was released. Please understand the majority of police officers are good, honest and trustworthy. They are there for you. To protect you and to help you and they put themselves in danger every day to do just that.
Being a police officer is difficult work. You see the best and worst in people almost every day and it takes its toll on the officer and their family. Please don’t judge every officer by the actions of a few. We are here to help.
Scott Schannon
Cottonwod Heights