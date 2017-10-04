In the Sept. 17 opinion cartoon, Pat Bagley hits the nail right on the head, and the point we are all just stupid.
We allow people with money to do and say as they please. Why? Because they have money. Not because they are smarter, but because they can buy influence, which does not advance working people, the actual voter, but their own agenda.
Other countries have it right: If you get caught with your hand in the cookie jar, you’re going to pay the penalty. Not here. We let a guy and his family have free rein over the country. Do and say and make money at our expense. And what does the great state of Zion think about this? They would vote him and his Romanov family back into power, in a heartbeat. Not because he’s some sort of genius; the Tweeter in Chief is far from a genius. No, because he says he’s a Republican. And the people in the state follow the Republican Party line come hell, or high water.
I would like to ask those who punch a clock, who vote against their own best interest: Why is it that you are so fascinated with a party that is more interested in the bottom line, than working to better your lives, with better wages, health care, clean air and water, safety standards on the job?
When you can explain the whys and the wherefores of your reason to vote for such a party, then and only then I might understand. But, I’m afraid, you won’t have a very good argument, because you keep voting against those who might have an answer to a better way of life, for you and your family. And isn’t that what voting in your best interest is all about, family? At least that’s what the Republicans keep saying, yet they don’t.
Charles Glaser
West Valley City