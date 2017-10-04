Other countries have it right: If you get caught with your hand in the cookie jar, you’re going to pay the penalty. Not here. We let a guy and his family have free rein over the country. Do and say and make money at our expense. And what does the great state of Zion think about this? They would vote him and his Romanov family back into power, in a heartbeat. Not because he’s some sort of genius; the Tweeter in Chief is far from a genius. No, because he says he’s a Republican. And the people in the state follow the Republican Party line come hell, or high water.