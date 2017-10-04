As I read in the Sept. 12 edition of The Tribune about proposed fencing to enclose the homeless people in Salt Lake City, one woman was quoted saying she feared the eventual goal was to prevent freedom of movement. (Lock ’em up.)
Press coverage emphasizes the undesirable behaviors of the homeless, implying that if allowed to move at will, soon all of our backyards will become outdoor toilets and needle parks. Strike fear in the populace so there will be support for eradicating “the problem” by any means available.
That was Hitler’s plan, we must remember.
Carol J. Conners
West Valley City