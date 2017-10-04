In this book he compares the various and sundry health care options. The Bismarck model is chosen by Germany, Japan, Belgium, Switzerland and, to a degree, in Latin America. France has a variation of the Bismarck model. The Beveridge model is prevalent in Great Britain, Italy, Spain and most of Scandinavia. Hong Kong has a variation. The purist form is found in Cuba and the U.S. Veterans Affairs system. The National Health Insurance model is a combination of Bismarck and Beveridge. This is Canada’s model. Taiwan and South Korea have adopted a variation.