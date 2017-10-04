I offer up my praise for Pat Bagley in counterpoint to “No longer funny” (Nancy Carman, Sept. 14).
Cartoons are not always meant to be funny, especially political cartoons. Bagley is an editorial cartoonist. Here is the definition of that occupation from Wikipedia: “They typically combine artistic skill, hyperbole and satire in order to question authority and draw attention to corruption, political violence and other social ills.”
If you can’t see what Trump had to do with the strange arrest, you are being short-sighted.
My observation is that Bagley is among the finest of editorial cartoonists. I do not always find his cartoons amusing; sometimes they make me uneasy; sometimes he pushes the limits; sometimes he has me holding my sides with laughter. Those are all the things that a good editorial cartoonist should be doing.
We are all fortunate that he lends his talent to The Salt Lake Tribune.
Charlotte Anderson
Taylorsville