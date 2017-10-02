After numerous attempts over the years to share my views with Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, I’ve come to the conclusion that they don’t care what I think. They rarely respond to letters whether sent via email or the U.S. mail, and the rare times they do, it’s merely to explain to me why I’m wrong. When I’ve tried phoning their offices, I generally get their voice mail. When it isn’t full, it allows me to leave a message, but I have yet to receive a response to any messages I’ve left there, either.
The same applies to my House representative, Chris Stewart, and also our self-absorbed governor and lieutenant governor. They’ve all made it abundantly clear that my views mean nothing to them.
My thanks to Sen. Jani Iwamoto and Rep. Brian King and also to my city councilman, Charlie Luke. These folks understand how democracy works, and they have been very responsive when I have contacted them.
I’ve spoken to many Republicans and Democrats alike who agree that Utah’s de facto one-party rule is harmful to our state. The behavior I mentioned above is just one example of this. When are we going to do something about it?
David Harris
Salt Lake City