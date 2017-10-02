After numerous attempts over the years to share my views with Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, I’ve come to the conclusion that they don’t care what I think. They rarely respond to letters whether sent via email or the U.S. mail, and the rare times they do, it’s merely to explain to me why I’m wrong. When I’ve tried phoning their offices, I generally get their voice mail. When it isn’t full, it allows me to leave a message, but I have yet to receive a response to any messages I’ve left there, either.