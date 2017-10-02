As a longtime advocate for single-payer health care, I regarded the Affordable Care Act as a step backward in achieving real health care reform. However, I am a pragmatist, and I recognize that many people have benefited from the act. Under normal circumstances, the current system would have been tweaked, cementing the notion that a marketplace solution is the answer to our health care concerns.
How things have changed in seven months! Republicans have proven, once again, that they are incapable of governing. Donald Trump, in his egomaniacal fixation on all things Obama, is willing to see the whole system collapse, regardless of the immense suffering it will cause.
The solution, of course, is to remove the insurance industry from the equation and replace it with a single-payer system. It’s an idea that is finally entering the mainstream.
Marc Hoenig
Millcreek