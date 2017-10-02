I have been following Pat Bagley’s series on South Korea with nostalgia and recognition, as my first salaried position was teaching English to adults in Seoul.
The Sept. 20 cartoon pointed out Korea’s sensible take on gun control. For me, this was one of the best aspects of living in Korea. It’s hard to overstate how relaxed I felt (at age 21) out and about in one of the biggest cities in the world. Sure, Seoul had its share of kooks shouting mangled-English profanities in public, but I figured I could outrun anyone who actually threatened me.
Not so in the United States, where any kook could be in possession of a gun, and one’s ability to sprint during a dangerous situation is probably a moot point.
Jane Wolfarth
Salt Lake City