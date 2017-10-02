My experience in raising children is that they, as all of us from time to time, engage in wishful thinking about how we believe the world should be, not as it is. Oftentimes this wishful thinking clashes with reality. My advice then as now is quite simple: “If you don’t deal with reality, it will deal with you.”
My advice to climate change deniers is to start dealing with the reality of the impacts of climate change. These impacts are not only dealing with the rest of us but you as well.
Andrew Buffmire
Salt Lake City