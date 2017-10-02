I have been watching the TV documentary, “The Vietnam War,” during which a North Vietnamese veteran of the war knowingly stated, “No one wins in war.” We now have a president who in a braggadocio manner vowed to destroy North Korea. Essentially saying he would kill 25 million people.
One can imagine this particular leader, our leader and the leader of the free world, discussing the horrible thought of destroying a country and thereby killing its people while in private consultation with his closest advisors. But to voice it to the world at a shocked United Nations is rhetoric beyond understanding.
Obviously President Trump, like many of us, has never been in or done war, as one does not understand war’s tragedy and that no one really wins, until one has done war.
Fares Arguello
Salt Lake City