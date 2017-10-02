I am one of those people who stand quickly with my hand over my heart as the flag passes and as the national anthem is sung. I can never get through the moment without fighting back tears. I am so proud of my family members who have served in the military, as first-responders and who volunteer on a regular basis in their communities.
But I have seen the disparity in America, even more so as a result of serving a full-time mission for the LDS Church in Detroit. Gandhi is one of my heroes for his peaceful nonviolence and so I respect the quiet way in which the protests this week took place.
There was no screaming, no rioting, there was no use of vulgar language or demeaning slurs; no property was damaged, no person injured, hospitalized or killed.
But a point was made, loud and clear — in the quiet of the moment.
To have the integrity to stand or kneel to make a point, with no harm to person or property; to have a “voice” and to use that voice carefully, that is what keeps America great.
Jan Hopkins
Farmington