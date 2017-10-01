In those days the debate was generally not overtly about religious beliefs. However, did Southern white churches uphold segregation and denial of rights to blacks? Of course they did. Those churches did not object to segregation. In Virginia, when the legislature closed the public schools rather than integrate them, churches provided a place for segregated religious schools. White Southerners generally believed that the biblical story of the separation of Abraham’s son that he had with his servant was because the servant was black, and therefore that God intends blacks to be separate.