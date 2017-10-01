By 1892, 26,000 flags had been sold by the magazine. Sales were lagging; the magazine hired Bellamy to write a pledge to refresh interest in the flag. The original pledge was published in the Sept. 8, 1892, issue of the Youth’s Companion. The wording of the pledge was as follows: “I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”