As an advocate of responsible stewardship, specifically as it relates to Utah’s treasure trove of antiquities, I am weary of the claptrap that drives the state’s conservative voice. Within the confines of Bears Ears lies the history of peoples totally unknown or respected by state leaders, individuals who hold the protection of a unique history in their hands.
The stupidity of Utah’s position on land management makes the cast of James Dickey’s “Deliverance” look like Nobel Prize winners. “Dueling Banjos” should become Utah’s anthem. The self-aggrandizement of the governor and his bib-overall clad Legislature is what makes Utah appear so embarrassingly naive.
Respected organizations like the Smithsonian would celebrate their good fortune in being able to preserve the archaeological history of Bears Ears. But here in Utah we just keep living the dream of souped-up ATVs, cattle ranching at any cost, the heart-pounding discovery of an occasional oil reserve, while the Native American culture and its artifacts are ravaged by careless ignorance.
Who speaks for voices no longer heard in this state? The deafening clang of coins dropping is really what it’s all about.
Joan Provost
Salt Lake City