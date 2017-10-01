Paul L. Hart implores Alex Wubbels to sue for every cent. Don’t settle in their favor, teach them a lesson! Good advice.
Hart would like her to hold them accountable and publicly admit they were wrong.
Police Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Jackie Biskupski are already on public record apologizing for the incident and the tacit admission of culpability for the unjustified arrest of Wubbels after a meeting to try to settle the conflict with changes to procedures in place that jeopardized public and private people’s safety, to no avail.
Releasing the footage was the only remedy to institutionalized indifference of the laws upheld by the nurse.
Should the cop get fired? Absolutely.
Wubbles should also be given a raise and appointed to a new Civilian Medical/Law Enforcement Compliance Review Board position as director.
Michael J. Cunningham
Bountiful