Regarding the letter, “Grateful for the pardon,” (Sept. 9), I would like to respond.
Cynthia Hafen, we are a nation of laws. If I disagree with a law, it doesn’t relieve my responsibility to follow that law. And if I passionately disagree with a law, it is my duty as an American citizen to try to change that law.
A court of law had determined Joe Arpaio had knowingly and willingly continued to violate the law even when told by the court to stop. For that reason he was going to jail. There’s a long history of presidents pardoning criminals of questionable character. I can accept that. What I can’t accept is someone who deliberately (again, as was determined by a court of law) violated the civil rights of private citizens as someone to be commended.
I also truly believe that, in a democracy, someone who governs by “opinions, beliefs and values” over the law is the most dangerous kind of governance.
Finally, I’m glad to see, based on the last election, I agree with the vast majority of the good people of Maricopa County.
Gary D. Ruiz
Murray