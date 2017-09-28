Operation Rio Grande, the three-phase plan to clean up the Rio Grande district, is still very much in the early stages, but it is not too early to question the tactics being used. A recent article in The Tribune detailed many interesting statistics, but the one that struck me is that 70 percent of all those who have been arrested have been released.
In a policy meant to find the “worst of the worst,” most of the people arrested are deemed suitable to re-enter society with little jail time, with a significant number released the same day as their arrest. These arrests cost taxpayer money, while adding an arrest charge to individuals needing all of the help they can get.
One must question why the phases of the operation involving new treatment beds and providing meaningful work opportunities for the homeless in this area come after the arrests. As reported by The Tribune, when asked if the current strategy is working, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Keith Squires said that he felt like it has significantly disrupted the drug activity in this area. Personally, I need more than feelings to overcome the clear statistics suggesting otherwise.
Gregory Handy
Salt Lake City