Hey, you older folks, like me, if you don’t think our English language is changing, how about this: If someone said to you back in 1950 or even 1960, “Hey, did you get my email or read my blog, I guess I could put it on Facebook or text it on my iPhone and maybe I should add a selfie or two so you know it’s from me. Also, if you want a better cell phone, you might get on the internet and go to Google to see if the new iPhone by Apple works for you and then buy it on Amazon. Rather than buying it online you could call Uber or Lift and ask them to pick you up in a Tesla so as not to burn any gas.”