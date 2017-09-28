Spackman and others like him speak of the government as if it were an alien entity, funded and managed on Mars. Instead, the government is us. We pay for it, and through our representatives we decide on a budget — maybe even one that funds fighting back against our dysfunctional health care system and helping the elderly and disabled. The government helping people with so-called “entitlements” is us, a whole bunch of people helping other people. And helping people with our tax money does not turn us or them into children.