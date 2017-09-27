I’ve read the letter posted to the Salt Lake Tribune, signed by Ian Decker, the Students for a Democratic Society at the University of Utah, Black Lives Matter - Salt Lake City, and the University of Utah Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán in which they declare their intent to “shut down” Shapiro’s event. They emphasize that doing so will be done non-violently, but with the very clear intent to obstruct Shapiro’s, and the Young Americans for Freedom who sponsors the event, to exercise their free speech.