Is it my imagination or are Utah drivers demonstrating their skills to qualify as NASCAR drivers? If you desire to drive the posted speed limit, you need to drive in the lane farthest to the right.
UDOT seems to accommodate high-speed driving by continuing to raise the posted speed limit on the freeways. How many Utah drivers are prepared to deal with a blowout driving 80-plus miles per hour or make a serious swerve to avoid being hit? Should the posted speed limit signs include the words “optional” or “recommended“?
From recent reports we are aware that Utah drivers do not have a good rating nationally for avoiding accidents. When we get in the car for a trip to the store or St. George, it is the most dangerous thing we will ever do.
In closing, I as yet see people getting in their car and driving away without fastening their seat belts.
Stuart Young
Sandy