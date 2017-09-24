Once again, Trump’s agenda of hate and divisiveness will harm a minority group. This time it’s children of immigrants who were brought to our country — for many, the only home they’ve known. Ending the DACA program would lead to deportation of 800,000 people who are contributing significantly to our society. More than 95 percent of DACA immigrants are in school, are gainfully employed or are serving in the military. They pay $2 billion annually in taxes. If deportations take place, our economy could lose up to $480 billion in the next decade.