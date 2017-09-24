My wife and I have always enjoyed reading the Public Forum in the Opinion section of The Tribune. On rare occasions a letter of our own or from people we know gets published. According to the letter policy, The Tribune limits letter sizes to no larger than 200 words.
Lately this has not been the case.
Almost every day we see letters well beyond the 200 word size. Why is this? There certainly has to be other letters available you could publish to fill in the space provided for the Public Forum. Apparently some letters and writers get special exemptions on the 200-word size limit.
You should enforce your own rules. Let other letters be seen by your subscribers. Better stop now. I might exceed our 200-word limit. But wait a minute — you don’t care.
Blaine and Linda Sorenson, Salt Lake City