The election of Donald Trump reflects a crossroads, on so many levels. We have to face the fact that the Electoral College no longer functions and the implication that Russia actively worked to interfere with our election as well as hack state’s voting infrastructure should matter even to Trump voters. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote and should have won the White House. The Democratic Party represents more people across the rainbow of the American landscape. There is a viable option; the more people who vote for Democrats in Utah have an opportunity to be better represented. In the long run, however, if the people of this country cannot at least agree on basic American rights and values, we will be a ship without a sail, aimless as we enter the 21st century.