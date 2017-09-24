I am 85 years old and have witnessed the evolution of the police from guardians of the peace and safety to a trigger-happy army of occupation. Simple disagreement or reasoned opposition can get you roughed up, man-handled and arrested, if not shot.
Clearly, Detective Jeff Payne, in his dealings with nurse Alex Wubbels, had neither the training nor temperament to be an effective peace officer. Given his failure to intercede, neither did his supervisor.
That the police force needs to be cognizant of the requirements of the law is a given. It also needs to consist of individuals who can handle a fraught situation with self-control, without bullying, without an excess of force, and without the escalation that only makes matters worse. Individuals who lack the temperament and self-control should be screened out before they are admitted to the police force.
Joan L. Coles
Salt Lake City