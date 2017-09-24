To fire or not to fire, that’s the tough decision facing Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and police Chief Mike Brown concerning Detective Jeff Payne. I think it could go either way.
It has been said that Payne has been an outstanding officer over his entire career. The arrest and aggressive way in which it was handled with nurse Alex Wubbels at the University of Utah Medical Center has drawn a great deal of criticism locally and nationally, and rightly so. There are good arguments for however the incident turns out.
Stan Jacobson
Ogden