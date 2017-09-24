Let’s imagine for a minute that, during the course of a routine X-ray, your family doctor discovers a mass on your mother’s lung. From other tests, the doctor feels strongly the tumor is cancerous; in fact, he gives malignancy a 98 percent chance, but only surgery will allow him to be certain. You advocate strongly for surgery, but your brother is not so sure. What if, he posits, we put Mom through this pain, spend tons of money, and the tumor is benign? To comfort her, he hands her a cigarette.