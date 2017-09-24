Why can’t America have socialized medicine? Blame Kim Jong Un. Forget about Scandinavia’s taxes, population and homogeneous societies as reasons for its health care success. While Democrats idolize Scandinavian health care, they forget that these countries spend almost nothing on military, compared to the United States.
Almost 60 percent of U.S. government spending goes to the military. Even if we raised taxes, I have no doubt that it would not be sufficient to fund socialized medicine. Why doesn’t the U.S. just cut back on military spending? I would like to see how long it would take for Kim Jung Un to try to take back South Korea or for Putin to attempt another land grab, if we did.
Since World War I and II, it has become clear that the U.S. needs to protect the world from tyranny. So while the U.S. protects these countries from the Kim Jong Uns of the world, Scandinavia gets to sit back and enjoy socialized health care while riding their bicycles to IKEA.
Zachary Cutshall
Sandy