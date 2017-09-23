Thank you, Gus Wheeler.
And thanks to The Tribune for making Gus Wheeler’s letter the Letter of the Week on Sept. 17. The nauseating Salt Lake expo called “What a Woman Wants” keeps repeating itself.
Wheeler points out that this show is not about what women want. It is about what advertisers want a woman to want; it is about shopping and fashion and beauty. I guess it would be nice to be beautiful and fashionable and have the money to shop endlessly, but, as Wheeler points out, women want affordable health care, quality public education, clean air — the same life-involving issues that men want.
I am sickened by the endless coming of yet another “What a Woman Wants” expo. Often the ad is in the form of a full page insert covering the front section of The Tribune. When I pick up my paper from the driveway, I tear off the page, wad it into a ball and kick it to the recycle can. My mind furiously imagines an expo entitled, “What a Man Wants.”
I know very well that men want affordable health care, quality public education, clean air — the same important issues that women want. But, putting myself in the same mindset as the idiots who put on “What a Woman Wants,” I perversely see just a large phallic symbol, the standard sexist joke about what a man wants.
Please, no more “What a Woman Wants.” It is discrimination. It is an insult to women.
Ellie Ienatsch
Sandy