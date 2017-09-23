I’m getting really tired of defending people I disagree with, but my own side is forcing me to do so. I’m a liberal and I’m starting to see why the right is laughing at me and all my “snowflake” friends.
Ben Shapiro is coming to my school, the University of Utah, and people are losing their minds over it. The conflation of recent issues tied to sexual assault and racism being handcuffed to Shapiro has gone from comical to absurd and it’s serving tribal political fervor well.
One recent opinion piece in The Tribune by George Pyle peppers the speaker, the student group that invited Shapiro, and without mentioning the attendees, as “vile.” Know how I know that those attending aren’t vile? I’m attending, and I helped create Utah Indivisible, a group that has confronted real issues like protecting the Affordable Care Act. Shapiro has a voice, and Pyle just provided a megaphone.
In a recent letter to the editor, Dani Golomb lays sexual assault and racism at the feet of Shapiro and slams the U. with, “It’s time for the U. to (finally) take a stand against racism, bigotry and violence in whatever form it takes.”
It has (for a long time now) been addressing these issues. In 2015 a forum was held and 13 initiatives to help address diversity and ethics were created.
Shapiro is not the devil. He has his opinions, and they’re just that, opinions. To say they’re anything more visceral is plain silly and not worth the heartburn.
I’d urge both Pyle and Golomb to attend and confirm that no one melted after hearing him speak.
Donald Aguire
Midvale