Salt Lake City’s Planning Department and the City Council are moving to amend the accessory dwelling unit ordinance in which ADUs (rental units) are only currently allowed in homes zoned as a single-family home within a half mile of TRAX. Recently, as result of a 4-3 vote, the City Council is drafting a proposal to allow ADUs in all homes in Salt Lake City currently zoned for single-family homes, which would eliminate single-family home zoning throughout the city.
If the proposal is approved, an ADU can be up to half the size of the dwelling and constructed within four feet of your property.
In some cases, allowing ADUs in a neighborhood would increase traffic, noise, safety and on-street parking (which would exacerbate problems with snow removal and emergency vehicle access).
In some cases, there will be a negative impact on property values. Many residents have urged the city to retain some neighborhoods where homes are zoned as single family and where ADUs are not allowed. Unfortunately, four members of the City Council have chosen to eliminate these types of neighborhoods entirely from all of Salt Lake City.
In addition, the city has failed to inform the vast majority of residents of its intended actions and the negative implications this radical change would have on their homes and the character and safety of their neighborhoods.
If you believe that the city should retain the option of residents being able to live in a single-family home neighborhood without ADUs (as one of many options the city is advocating), it is important that you post your comments on “Open City Hall,” call or write to all seven members of the City Council and attend the public hearings.
The City Council has set a second hearing to solicit comments on its proposal to allow ADUs in your neighborhood for 7 p.m., Oct. 3. Hearings take place at City Hall, room 315.
Douglas Maclean
Salt Lake City