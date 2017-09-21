What makes this headline and article strange to me is that there are many churches and religions in Utah. I am sure that many of them have donated, sent items, went to volunteer in Texas and did everything they could to help others. It’s not just the LDS Church’s mission to help others, it is the mission of all churches and all groups and organizations who gather to help people. For example, the Red Cross, animal rescue folks, specially trained rescue squads from the fire department, medical professionals, National Guard and on and on.