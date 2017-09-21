The Sept. 4 edition of The Tribune had the most unusual headline on its front page.
It read, in very large bold letters, that “It’s our mission to help others” above a picture of the damage of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. It was a very long article from front page to an inside page about an LDS leader visiting Houston.
What makes this headline and article strange to me is that there are many churches and religions in Utah. I am sure that many of them have donated, sent items, went to volunteer in Texas and did everything they could to help others. It’s not just the LDS Church’s mission to help others, it is the mission of all churches and all groups and organizations who gather to help people. For example, the Red Cross, animal rescue folks, specially trained rescue squads from the fire department, medical professionals, National Guard and on and on.
To put such a large misleading and exclusive headline on the front page of The Salt Lake Tribune, which is The Independent Voice of Utah, is not appropriate. Please remember that Utah consists of an amazing mix of people, organizations, and churches whose mission and desire it is to help others.
Dini Droguett
Murray