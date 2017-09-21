The hurricane was worsened by a warming ocean (causing increased evaporation) and ocean rise (causing increased potential and, in this case, flooding). Not that the science has ever been lacking, however. The National Academy of Sciences recently arrived at a consensus statement that extreme weather events are attributable to climate change. Journalists and publications that continue to report on extreme events without mentioning climate change exacerbate climate denial, and likely contribute to worsening storms in the U.S. and throughout the globe.