In the recent events with Hurricane Harvey, there have been relatively few reports of the augmented effects of climate change on Hurricane Harvey. I believe the victims of Harvey should receive proper respect and coverage for the damage incurred.
The hurricane was worsened by a warming ocean (causing increased evaporation) and ocean rise (causing increased potential and, in this case, flooding). Not that the science has ever been lacking, however. The National Academy of Sciences recently arrived at a consensus statement that extreme weather events are attributable to climate change. Journalists and publications that continue to report on extreme events without mentioning climate change exacerbate climate denial, and likely contribute to worsening storms in the U.S. and throughout the globe.
We need strong journalism that is willing to report on science and the effects on our world. Without this journalism, we fall prey to what the powers that be want us to believe with their faux science. Please connect climate change and Harvey for the Salt Lake City population. Thank you.
Joel Wenger
Cottonwood Heights