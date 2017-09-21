Now you have placed blame for your loss on everyone else, including Bernie Sanders. He hurt your chances by running for the office you presumed was yours. James Comey, former FBI director, sabotaged your effort with his farcical investigative bungling. The Democrats didn’t support you as they should have. The Republicans put up a brash, aggressive newcomer as their flag bearer. Surely an insult to your long and personally heralded legacy of major public service. Even Hollywood didn’t do enough regardless of those many high-cost “meet the candidate” soirees staged out on the West Coast. And of course there was Vladimir Putin’s Russian interference in the election process. Vice President Joe Biden comes in for some of that widespread culpability. A man many believe, had he run, might have easily defeated Trump. He supposedly undercut your expected waltz into the White House. How many excuses do you have left?