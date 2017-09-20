Ere stale arguments regarding “rule of law” and “judicial independence” arise, I suggest this sober reflection: Can any prudent American believe, from the pilgrims’ and colonists’ hatred of kings, struggles for freedom and equality, Declaration and War of Independence, to the laborious efforts of the Founding Fathers to fashion a Constitution creating representative, limited government, that a monarchy of nine unelected, unaccountable, lifetime-appointed lawyers should be crowned?