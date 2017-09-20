Many members of Congress don’t fare as well under scrutiny. They are often not what they are or at least profess to be. They are often hypocritical enablers falling meekly in line behind a president whose principles and actions they disagree with. Espousing noble principles — principles opposed to those of the president — they will not act upon those pronouncements. They condemn the white supremacist actions in Charlottesville, about which the president was at best ambiguous, but will not go the next step to declare the president’s remarks intolerable. They condemn the president’s pardon of Joe Arpaio, a bigoted criminal, but will not go the next step and call for the president to reverse his decision. Hinting that the president may be unfit for office, they will not act on that conviction and seek his removal.