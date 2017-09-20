I grew up in a small Southern town where one restaurant had a large wooden sign in the parking lot stating, “Colored served at rear,” meaning non-Caucasians could pick up food at the rear door but not sit down at a table.
Back then, being “colored” was against the religion of many people. Now that discrimination based on race is illegal, some merchants still feel entitled to say it’s against their religion to serve the LGBTQ community.
Fine. Even though I’m a run-of-the-mill straight pale person, I want to know that about a business. They should own it, just like my hometown restaurant.
Is a gay customer the only “sinner” impinging upon their “religious liberty”? Surely they would find it just as offensive to bake a cake for an adulterer, child molester, scam artist, tax cheat, reckless driver, or maybe even me on a bad hair day.
So, dear merchant, please prominently post a sign stating whom you do not wish to serve, and I can follow my religious beliefs by taking my business elsewhere.
Rebecca Yih
Park City