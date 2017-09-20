The University of Utah’s Academic Senate is rightfully wrestling with securing assurances that academic freedom will be preserved in the face of accepting a major gift from the Koch family.
The bigger issue that privatization of education presents was touched on at the Senate meeting by the chairman of economics, Norm Waitzman. Privatization of our public education system through both increased tuition and dependence on private grants/gifts represents not only a potential loss of academic freedom but a loss of freedom for everyone.
A healthy, thriving society depends on well-funded public education that has served as a gateway for lower and middle income students to an improved life. Public education is accountable to the public and does not fall prey to the traps of teaching in accordance with narrow private interests.
By encouraging and supporting privatization, the Kochs promote freedom for the upper tiers while depriving vast segments of society of the freedom to progress. Private success depends on a whole array of functioning public institutions. The real imperative to preserve and enhance freedom for all is to vigorously support and foster our public education system at every level.
Julie Day
Salt Lake City