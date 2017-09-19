President Trump admitted to Lester Holt that he fired James Comey, at least in part, because of the Russia investigation. In common language, this is an attempt to obstruct justice. Whether as a legal matter, or a political matter, it is an actionable offense is yet to be determined.
Now a draft letter that may provide proof of the president’s motives has come into the possession of Special Counsel Robert Muller.
This draft letter was never sent. Instead, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was directed to write a second letter that was ultimately used to provide the “official” reasons for Comey’s dismissal.
My question is this: If the first letter did provide evidence of obstruction of justice, then is the second letter part of a criminal conspiracy to conceal the president’s malfeasance?
Steve Manaster
Salt Lake City