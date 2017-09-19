The other morning while watching KUTV’s broadcast, they reported on a violent video of a U. of U. head nurse being forcibly frog-walked out of the ER and arrested while university police stood by assisting them while only holding out their cell phones, presumably to record the incident, while deferring to the city’s police jurisdictional authority. Wow.
A neutered police agency’s indifference and submission to the bad actors in this episode had Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and SLC Police Chief Mike Brown apologizing profusely hours later and admitting fault as an unjustifiable arrest while acknowledging a meeting with nurse Wubbels was unresolved and tense prior to the news conference. At the same time, no comment from the U. of U. police chief.
KUTV finished the report saying nurse Wubbels doesn’t want legal action if charges were made ... apparently after a few weeks and no headway in her efforts she felt compelled to go public and unleashed the ire of a socially connected world via the internet.
I gather meetings were held before the news conference that were deficient concerning nurse Wubbels’ needs and reputation. Why did it take a month?
Thank you, nurse Wubbels, for disclosing this terrible behavior that justifies media scrutiny of the failed actions of the U. of U., SLC police, mayor and for condoning the actions of a rogue detective reacting to his perception of “contempt of law.”
Only after media attention did things begin moving at break-neck speed to investigate criminally, remove him from duty and give restorative absolutions to head nurse Wubbels. Too bad it took so long.
Michael J. Cunningham
Bountiful