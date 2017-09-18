They can resolve their one-sided, selfish, self-serving situation by at least reading Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All Bill before they vote against it. I realize it’s foolish of me to believe they will ever do that. So, I’m stating my opinion publicly. That being: Millions of less fortunate people than our senators will die from the lack of health care because of them. That amounts to murder. And is no different than the mass murders committed by the dictator, Bashar al-Assad of Syria. How do they sleep nights?