One of the negative aspects of human nature is to be lazy, and dependency is a form of laziness. An individually moral person fights against these negative aspects. So here we are, a room full of mature (by age) people cheering enthusiastically in favor of continued dependency on federal government entitlements. And their representative (who probably knows he is abandoning his principles) without the courage to call them out on their character immaturity, and the associated dangers to our society.