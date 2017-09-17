The President Song, sung to the song “Mother”:

P is for the promises you’ve broken,

R is for the rotten way you talk,

E is for the evenings you have wasted sending nonsense tweets around the clock.

S is for your stupid silly hairdo;

I is for IQ – you seem to lack.

D is for the duck that you were named for — both of you synonymous with quack.

E is for your ego that keeps growing faster than a motorized canoe;

N is for the nothing you’ve accomplished.

Trump, this country’s lost its faith in you.

Maxine Babalis

Salt Lake City

