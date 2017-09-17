The President Song, sung to the song “Mother”:
P is for the promises you’ve broken,
R is for the rotten way you talk,
E is for the evenings you have wasted sending nonsense tweets around the clock.
S is for your stupid silly hairdo;
I is for IQ – you seem to lack.
D is for the duck that you were named for — both of you synonymous with quack.
E is for your ego that keeps growing faster than a motorized canoe;
N is for the nothing you’ve accomplished.
Trump, this country’s lost its faith in you.
Maxine Babalis
Salt Lake City