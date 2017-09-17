Bruce Morgan’s letter to the editor (Sept. 2) complained about the cartoon (Aug. 22) by Wolverton with three swastika-shaped people: Nazi, KKK and NRA member holding an M-16. He felt the NRA should not be included with the other two enemies of a civil society.
My only complaint is that the GOP was not included. Both the NRA and the GOP have put gun rights ahead of human life by rejecting a universal background check for all gun sales, designed to keep guns out of the wrong hands. The NRA-GOP have also fought hard to keep in place the gun show loophole where 40 percent of all guns are sold with no questions asked.
The internet, gun shows and pawn shops have no concerns about the intentions of the buyer. This scandalous open market for criminals, psychopaths, abusers and terrorists to obtain any weapon, including an assault rifle, certainly contributes to the nation’s 30,000 annual gun deaths.
For Morgan to claim “The National Rifle Association is always trying to keep guns legally in all proper hands of the American people” is patently absurd. Clearly, the NRA earned its spot in the cartoon, but so has the GOP.
Ron Molen
Salt Lake City