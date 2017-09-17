As the child of an immigrant, I know we must have compassion for those brought here when they were too young to make a decision, by families who were often fleeing violence or lack of economic opportunity in their home countries.
To my elected officials, Sen. Orrin Hatch, Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart: Do as President Trump suggested and take immediate action to pass a bill making DACA law.
The blueprint already exists in the form of the DREAM Act, so I’m calling on you to please support this or a similar bill.
Kenan Ince
Salt Lake City