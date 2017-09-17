In Lee Davidson’s article about the new panhandling law and opioids, there is something that Rep. Steve Eliason didn’t say which I think should be said: Although motorists who give money to panhandlers may sometimes inadvertently aid opioid abusers in satisfying their addiction, this is hardly consequential compared to what is actually causing the opioid epidemic — the drug companies who market opioids and doctors who irresponsibly prescribe opioids.